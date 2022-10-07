Karnataka links land survey details of 78 lakh farmers to their Aadhaar cards

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka has reached a major milestone in the field of digitalisation of agriculture sector. The state has linked land survey details of 78 lakh farmers to their Aadhaar numbers, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. He said, with this, Karnataka is the first state in the country to achieve this landmark.

Bommai said that through Bhoomi software, developed by Karnataka government, details of close to 63 lakh farmers and 16 lakh landless farmers were uploaded. Farmers are taking interest in land survey and so far 212 crore plots have been digitalised in Karnataka.

The CM also said that the first nano urea unit has come up in Bengaluru which was introduced to the farmers after a detailed study. Participating in a video conference with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on natural and digital farming, the CM said it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream to double the income of farmers. Karnataka, Maharashtra and Gujarat are the three states which have taken up natural farming.

Karnataka now boasts of five agriculture and horticulture universities and natural farming has taken up 1,000 acres of land under the guidance of varsities. Bommai also said that as many as 2.4 lakh hectares of land is being converted into natural farming from organic farming and an additional one lakh hectare will be converted into natural farming by March 2023. The CM said 41,434 farmers were selected to take up natural farming. These farmers will make 200 field visits besides attending workshops.

