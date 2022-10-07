Home States Karnataka

Karnataka netas make beeline to ‘Election God’ in Gadag

It is a common belief that the neta who worships the deity first at the Hanuman temple in Myakalzeri village in Gadag district, is blessed with victory at the hustings.

GADAG: It is a common belief that the neta who worships the deity first at the Hanuman temple in Myakalzeri village in Gadag district, is blessed with victory at the hustings. With the 2023 Assembly elections fast approaching, leaders of various political parties have started visiting the temple to pay obeisance to the famous ‘Election God’.

The temple is located 9km from Gajendragad town. Since Myakalzeri is situated northeast of Gadag district, it is considered auspicious. The ritual of either performing puja with nomination papers or launching a campaign from this temple has been going on for the past four decades.

Blessed with victory

It is also believed that whoever worships the deity first, is blessed with victory. Ron MLA Kalakappa Bandi visited the temple on Wednesday and performed puja. Even for urban and rural local bodies elections, candidates pay a quick and quiet visit to the temple.

In 2008, Bandi of the BJP started his campaign from here and won. In 2013, Congress member G S Patil stood from here and won. The temple ensured victory for Shivakumar Udasi in the 2014 and 2019 general elections. More than 50 leaders won the Gram Panchayat polls last year after visiting the temple. The early devotee gets the blessings, while the second and third vistors lose, the villagers said.

A villager said: “Leaders from all parties come here to perform puja. Most of them visit at night. Hanuman here is considered ‘Election God’but we don’t know how this started.”

Some BJP leaders from Ron said: “We visited the temple and prayed for our leader’s victory. It is a tradition to visit the Hanuman temple before starting anything. Our leader had a meeting with local leaders there.”

