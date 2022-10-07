Plea turned down, DKS to appear before ED

K Shiva Kumar By

Express News Service

NAGAMANGALA (MANDYA): KPCC president DK Shivakumar, one of the main leaders behind the ongoing Karnataka leg of the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, will have to skip the yatra on Friday and appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ‘National Herald’ case. This comes after the ED turned down the request of Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh for a later date to appear before the agency.

“I had requested more time to appear before the ED, citing the responsibilities I have during the yatra which is passing through the state. I wanted to be with Rahul Gandhi when he visits Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt. But the Central government is misusing agencies. I am a law-abiding citizen. I don’t know why ED officials are targeting me at a time when the yatra is on”, Shivakumar said.

“Kuldeep Singh is the officer who has summoned us. He is the officer who is investigating the ‘Young India’ and ‘National Herald’ case. He had also summoned Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others. I discussed the issue with my party leaders and they have advised me to appear before the ED along with my brother,” he said, adding, “Requests for later appearance are usually honoured by authorities.”

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the ED move shows that the BJP is rattled by the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said the yatra will not stop even if the ED books cases against senior state leaders like Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad.

