Home States Karnataka

Plea turned down, DKS to appear before ED

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the ED move shows that the BJP is rattled by the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Published: 07th October 2022 05:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th October 2022 05:44 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar arrives at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi, Monday

By K Shiva Kumar
Express News Service

NAGAMANGALA (MANDYA): KPCC president DK Shivakumar, one of the main leaders behind the ongoing Karnataka leg of the party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’, will have to skip the yatra on Friday and appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the ‘National Herald’ case. This comes after the ED turned down the request of Shivakumar and his brother DK Suresh for a later date to appear before the agency.

“I had requested more time to appear before the ED, citing the responsibilities I have during the yatra which is passing through the state. I wanted to be with Rahul Gandhi when he visits Adi Chunchanagiri Mutt. But the Central government is misusing agencies. I am a law-abiding citizen. I don’t know why ED officials are targeting me at a time when the yatra is on”, Shivakumar said.

“Kuldeep Singh is the officer who has summoned us. He is the officer who is investigating the ‘Young India’ and ‘National Herald’ case. He had also summoned Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and others. I discussed the issue with my party leaders and they have advised me to appear before the ED along with my brother,” he said, adding, “Requests for later appearance are usually honoured by authorities.”

AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said the ED move shows that the BJP is rattled by the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. He said the yatra will not stop even if the ED books cases against senior state leaders like Siddaramaiah and B K Hariprasad.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KPCC DK Shivakumar Bharat Jodo Yatra
India Matters
Wreckage of a bus after a collision between a private tourist bus and a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus late on Wednesday night, at Vadakkenchery in Palakkad.(Photo | PTI)
School bus barrelling down at 97 km/h to blame for Kerala bus tragedy that claimed nine lives
(Express Illustrations)
Unique mobile, TV ban in Karnataka village for social bonding
The headquarters of the World Health Organisation (WHO) in Geneva. (Photo | AFP)
India begins urgent investigation after WHO alert over four cough syrups linked to child deaths
Representational Image. (File Photo)
65-year-old man held for attempting to kill his 88-year-old mother

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp