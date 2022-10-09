Bharat Jodo Yatra: Ticket hopefuls mobilise masses in Karnataka

Devaraj B Hirehalli By

Express News Service

TURUVEKERE (TUMAKURU): With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' gaining traction among the masses, and Karnataka assembly elections just a few months away, fence sitters are silently making their choice. Dissident JDS MLA S R Srinivas of Gubbi assembly seat joined the Yatra on Saturday. "He is likely to resign from his MLA post after December, as suggested by AICC general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala," sources said.

Congress ticket aspirants for the 2023 assembly polls have been contributing to the success of the Yatra by mobilising people from their respective constituencies. As a result, the Yatra saw a turnout of over 50,000 people in a small town like Turuvekere. Ticket aspirants from Bengaluru, Hassan and other distant places had ferried their constituents in buses. "It is also one of the factors for the Yatra getting a good response," remarked a top leader.

As the AICC is closely monitoring the Yatra, leaders are doing their best to impress the party high command. Former minister K J George from Sarvagna Nagar assembly constituency has reportedly marshalled big crowds. Party general secretary KC Venugopal, who's keeping a close watch, is said to have rapped former ministers Zameer Ahmed Khan and Dr H C Mahadevappa for failing to mobilise people. It was after his warning that other leaders woke up and took the task seriously, a source said.

Meanwhile, some leaders from Dalit organisations, including Kunduru Muruli, previously with the JDS, also joined the Yatra voluntarily and showed up proudly with Rahul Gandhi. People from all walks of life, including local political leaders from in and around Turuvekere, regardless of party affiliation, turned up to watch the Yatra.

