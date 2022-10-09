Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM designate will be named once we win elections: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul, who claimed to have gauged the ground situation through his yatra, by communicating with people of all walks of life, expressed confidence of the Congress winning the 2023 polls.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addesses the media, as CLP leader Siddaramaiah looks on, during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Turuvekere, Tumakuru district, on Saturday | UDAYASHANKAR S

By Express News Service

TURUVEKERE (TUMAKURU): Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is passing through the state, said on Saturday that the Grand Old Party will take a call on its chief ministerial candidate through a due process, once the results are out after the 2023 Assembly polls. “We have a formidable team, leaders who are complementary and brilliant. Once we win the polls, the decision on the chief minister’s post will be taken through a process carried out in the Congress party,” he clarified, sidestepping a query regarding the Dalit CM issue.

Rahul, who claimed to have gauged the ground situation through his yatra, by communicating with people of all walks of life, expressed confidence of the Congress winning the 2023 polls. Replying to a query at a press conference, he ruled out chances of an alliance with the JDS, as he felt that the situation would not arise. “I am pretty certain that the Congress will win the polls. In my experience over the last few days during which I spoke to farmers, labourers and small businessmen, all complain of the level of corruption and the 40 per cent commission that the BJP government has been charging from everyone. The people are also struggling with unemployment,” he claimed.

Referring to bickering within the party, the Wayanad MP blamed the media for it, claiming the latter has an interest in disturbing the processes of the Congress. Asked whether “Karnataka is giving oxygen to the Grand Old Party”, Rahul refused to subscribe to the theory and said, "It is a little demeaning to the people of the state," who have been giving an overwhelming response to the party.

“Our party believes in conversation and discussion with leaders with different points of view. In order to win polls, they have to work together,” he said. He observed that pluralism is the nature of the country, as the Constitution states that “India is a union of states, which means all our languages, states and traditions have an equally important place”.

Rahul addressed a public rally in the evening where he lambasted the BJP for allegedly dividing the country by spreading hatred. A section of the crowd insisted that Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah speak, but the latter convinced them that he cannot when Rahul has already spoken, but promised to come again to the town on another occasion. KPCC president D K Shivakumar, Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh, leaders Dr G Parameshwar and Priyank Kharge were present. 

