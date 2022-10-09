Stage set for Eid Milad on Sunday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The All Karnataka Meelad-O-Juloos-E-Rasool Alameen Committee (AKNMRC), which organises Bengaluru’s largest Eid Milad procession to mark the birth anniversary procession of Prophet Muhammed, is all set to hold a grand procession after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic.

AKNMRC said that all approvals have been granted. The procession will begin from Hegde Nagar and pass through Govindpura, Tannery Road and conclude at Kambalposh Dargah at Shivajinagar. Speaking to TNSE, Ismail Sharieff Nana, a member of the committee, said the police permission has been taken, and the community will also engage volunteers to monitor the procession. Police security has also been sought for the procession as it will pass through some sensitive areas.

“The rally will begin between 11.30 am and noon from Ramakrishna Hegde Nagar. There will be a programme at Bilal Masjid where the flag will be hoisted. An invitation has been extended to leaders of all the parties,” said a volunteer of the committee. “Suitable security arrangements have been made,” said Bheemashankar Guled, DCP, East Division.

Traffic restrictions

In view of the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations at Vidhana Soudha and Eid Milad procession in other parts of the city, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory to avoid the following roads on Sunday from 8 am to 10 pm. The roads are: Dr BR Ambedkar Road (in front of Vidhana Soudha) - Balekundri Circle to KR Circle - Khoday Circle to KR Circle (Sheshadri Road) - CID Junction to KR Circle (Palace Road-Sheshadri Road) - KR Circle to Police Corner (Nrupathunga Road) -Mysuru Bank Circle to KR Circle.

BENGALURU: The All Karnataka Meelad-O-Juloos-E-Rasool Alameen Committee (AKNMRC), which organises Bengaluru’s largest Eid Milad procession to mark the birth anniversary procession of Prophet Muhammed, is all set to hold a grand procession after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic. AKNMRC said that all approvals have been granted. The procession will begin from Hegde Nagar and pass through Govindpura, Tannery Road and conclude at Kambalposh Dargah at Shivajinagar. Speaking to TNSE, Ismail Sharieff Nana, a member of the committee, said the police permission has been taken, and the community will also engage volunteers to monitor the procession. Police security has also been sought for the procession as it will pass through some sensitive areas. “The rally will begin between 11.30 am and noon from Ramakrishna Hegde Nagar. There will be a programme at Bilal Masjid where the flag will be hoisted. An invitation has been extended to leaders of all the parties,” said a volunteer of the committee. “Suitable security arrangements have been made,” said Bheemashankar Guled, DCP, East Division. Traffic restrictions In view of the Valmiki Jayanti celebrations at Vidhana Soudha and Eid Milad procession in other parts of the city, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory to avoid the following roads on Sunday from 8 am to 10 pm. The roads are: Dr BR Ambedkar Road (in front of Vidhana Soudha) - Balekundri Circle to KR Circle - Khoday Circle to KR Circle (Sheshadri Road) - CID Junction to KR Circle (Palace Road-Sheshadri Road) - KR Circle to Police Corner (Nrupathunga Road) -Mysuru Bank Circle to KR Circle.