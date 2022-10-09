Will tour Karnataka to rebuild JDS: Deve Gowda

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda said he will continue to make all efforts to strengthen the regional party and bring it back to power in Karnataka. “The JDS will again come to power in the state and Kumaraswamy will again become the CM. Let there be no doubt about it. I still have the energy to fight and will not allow any injustice to the state,” Gowda said, at the JDS ‘Janata Mitra’ convention in Bengaluru.

He was addressing a public meeting after three months. Gowda said once he recovers completely, he will visit all the districts. “We need to save the party. I have been asked to speak for only four minutes, but I will speak in detail (at the convention). I will also attend the party executive committee meeting.”

For the past ten years, Kumaraswamy has been putting in a lot of effort to strengthen the party, Gowda said, adding that they have not done any injustice to any community, and took measures for the welfare of all communities.

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy slammed the Congress and BJP, blaming them for flooding, encroachment of lakes and stormwater drains in Bengaluru, and lack of proper health, housing and education systems. He accused the national parties of “looting taxpayers’ money” and doing nothing for the development of Bengaluru.

