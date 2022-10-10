'Nothing will be named after Tipu in BJP rule'

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/RAICHUR: Following the renaming of Tippu Express as Wodeyar Express, BJP general secretary Ravi Kumar said, “We will not name buses and trains after Tipu Sultan during the BJP rule as he was a fanatic who destroyed temples.” The extent of Tipu’s tyranny was such that even at present, Diwali is not celebrated in Melukote in Mandya district. Responding to MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s derogatory statement on former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Ravikumar said, “People know everything, there is no need to elaborate. Yediyurappa is the leader who is responsible for bringing BJP to power from a situation when the party was winning just one seat.” Regarding disciplinary action against Yatnal, he said, “The central leaders are observing everything and will take suitable action against Yatnal.’’