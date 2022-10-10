Home States Karnataka

'Nothing will be named after Tipu in BJP rule'

Following the renaming of Tippu Express as Wodeyar Express, BJP general secretary Ravi Kumar said,

Published: 10th October 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU/RAICHUR: Following the renaming of Tippu Express as Wodeyar Express, BJP general secretary Ravi Kumar said, “We will not name buses and trains after Tipu Sultan during the BJP rule as he was a fanatic who destroyed temples.”  The extent of Tipu’s tyranny was such that even at present, Diwali is not celebrated in Melukote in Mandya district.  

Responding to MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s derogatory statement on former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Ravikumar said, “People know everything, there is no need to elaborate. Yediyurappa is the leader who is responsible for bringing BJP to power from a situation when the party was winning just one seat.” 

Regarding disciplinary action against Yatnal, he said, “The central leaders are observing everything and will take suitable action against Yatnal.’’ 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Kumar BS Yediyurappa
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Justice DY Chandrachud (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp