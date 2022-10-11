Home States Karnataka

Karnataka HC issues directives on giving property as surety for bail

Published: 11th October 2022 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2022 05:36 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued 16 directions to be followed by the authorities to safeguard the third party, when property belonging to him/her is provided as surety for the release of an accused on bail.  

Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued these directions while disposing of a petition filed by B Narayana and another person from Mandya, questioning the proceedings arising out of fake surety which had been created on the property of the petitioner, in relation to a crime registered in the city.

“Several reports which have been filed indicate that this is not a stray occurrence, and that this kind of situation arose on several occasions, which has also resulted in investigation and prosecution. In view of this, I am of the considered opinion that unless effective steps are taken, innocent third parties could be put to great risk, unwittingly and unknowingly,” Justice Govindaraj said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny to replace Ganguly as BCCI president, Shah to remain secretary
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp