Karnataka HC issues directives on giving property as surety for bail

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued 16 directions to be followed by the authorities to safeguard the third party, when property belonging to him/her is provided as surety for the release of an accused on bail.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued these directions while disposing of a petition filed by B Narayana and another person from Mandya, questioning the proceedings arising out of fake surety which had been created on the property of the petitioner, in relation to a crime registered in the city.

“Several reports which have been filed indicate that this is not a stray occurrence, and that this kind of situation arose on several occasions, which has also resulted in investigation and prosecution. In view of this, I am of the considered opinion that unless effective steps are taken, innocent third parties could be put to great risk, unwittingly and unknowingly,” Justice Govindaraj said.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court issued 16 directions to be followed by the authorities to safeguard the third party, when property belonging to him/her is provided as surety for the release of an accused on bail. Justice Suraj Govindaraj issued these directions while disposing of a petition filed by B Narayana and another person from Mandya, questioning the proceedings arising out of fake surety which had been created on the property of the petitioner, in relation to a crime registered in the city. “Several reports which have been filed indicate that this is not a stray occurrence, and that this kind of situation arose on several occasions, which has also resulted in investigation and prosecution. In view of this, I am of the considered opinion that unless effective steps are taken, innocent third parties could be put to great risk, unwittingly and unknowingly,” Justice Govindaraj said.