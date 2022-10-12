Home States Karnataka

Congress has no moral right to speak about BJP: BSY

Launching the Jana Sankalpa Yatra along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa targeted the Congress for alleging that the BJP government is corrupt.

Published: 12th October 2022

CM Basavaraj Bommai and his prede-cessor BS Yediyurappa in conversation in the Assembly (File photo)

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: The BJP launched the Jana Sankalpa Yatra from Raichur district as it is the birthplace of Raghavendra Swami, said former chief minister BS Yediyurappa at Gillesugur village of Raichur taluk on Tuesday. Launching the Jana Sankalpa Yatra along with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Yediyurappa targeted the Congress for alleging that the BJP government is corrupt. Everybody knows that top leaders of the Congress -- Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi -- are on bail, he said.

“People who were blaming the BJP government kept mum on Robert Vadra. Do they think that people do not know about the National Herald case? Do they think that people have forgotten about former chief minister Siddaramaiah receiving a Hublot watch worth Rs 25 lakh as a gift?” he said. Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and Transport Minister B Sriramalu also spoke. 

