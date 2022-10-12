Home States Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi aims to resurrect Congress with Bharat Jodo Yatra: Bommai

CM says party facing existential crisis in most states

Published: 12th October 2022 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2022 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former CM B S Yediyurappa and BJP leaders launch the Jana Sankalpa Yatra at Gillesugur near Raichur on Tuesday

By Express News Service

RAICHUR: One cannot compare BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra with Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has said. Speaking to media persons before the launch of the Jana Sankalpa Yatra at Gillesugar village in Raichur taluk on Tuesday, Bommai said, “Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is taking out the Bharat Jodo Yatra to protect the very existence of his party in the country. The Congress is facing an existential crisis in most of the states and Rahul is trying to save the party.”

Bommai said the BJP has launched its Jana Sankalpa Yatra to inform people of the achievements of the State and Union governments. “By doing this, we will get a referendum from the people. BJP will hold 50 Jana Sankalpa Yatras in Karnataka,” he said, adding that the party has not launched the yatra fearing electoral loss.

“We are confident of coming back to power in 2023 because of the good work we have implemented. The Congress has launched its yatra because it fears losing the election,” Bommai added.
On the government’s decision to increase reservation for SCs/STs, Bommai said, “It was a demand made by the people of the state and we have responded to it. The Congress has no role in the decision.”

