Shivamogga: Estate owner, son lock up Dalits, assault pregnant woman

The incident occurred at Hunasehalli Pura village near Balehonnur on October 8.

Published: 12th October 2022

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: In a shocking incident, a coffee estate owner and his son allegedly locked up several members of some Dalit families and even assaulted a pregnant woman. The accused have been identified as Jagadeesh Gowda and his son Tilak. The incident came to light after a video, showing Gowda assaulting the pregnant woman and verbally abusing her and other some others, went viral on social media. The incident occurred at Hunasehalli Pura village near Balehonnur on October 8.

Gowda allegedly hit the pregnant woman Arpitha in the abdomen and also attacked two other women Roopa and Kavitha when they tried to rescue her. Arpitha has said in her complaint that Gowda and Tilak assaulted her and her husband Vijay and even snatched their phone.

Dalit families had borrowed money: SP 

After Arpitha developed stomach pain after the incident, she was taken to a private hospital for treatment in Gowda’s vehicle on October 9. She was then shifted to District Hospital in Chikkamagaluru where she is undergoing treatment. According to the complaint, about a fortnight ago, a scuffle broke out between Vijay’s relatives Satish and Manju and Gowda’s neighbours over a matter involving children which led to Gowda assaulting Manju.

An angry Manju told Gowda that he would not work at his estate anymore. Gowda then asked Manju to return the money he had borrowed from him and leave. The assault and locking up incident took place when Manju and Satish went out to arrange money from another estate.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Uma Prashanth told The New Indian Express that the Dalit families, who hail from Mudigere taluk, had borrowed Rs 9 lakh from Gowda and were working at his estate for the past four months.

“We have registered a case based on the video that went viral. We have taken up an investigation. Further details will be known during the course of investigation,” she said. The Balehonnur police in Chikkamagaluru district registered a case against Gowda and Tilak under Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The police said they are yet to arrest the accused. Meanwhile, the Congress has said that Gowda is a member of the BJP.

