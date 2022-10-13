Bharat Jodo Yatra momentum to continue: Siddaramaiah, DKS to start one in Dec

By Express News Service

GIRIYAMMANAHALLI (CHITRADURGA DIST): To keep up the tempo generated by the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra till the 2023 Assembly elections, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar are planning another yatra from the first week of December covering all the 224 Assembly constituencies.

Siddaramaiah on Wednesday said that Congress yatra is not to counter BJP’s ongoing Sankalpa Yatra, but to inform people about the BJP government’s misrule, corruption and high levels of unemployment in the state. Siddramaiah said that he and Shivakumar will divide the state into 14 parliamentary constituencies each and go on the yatra to bring the party to power with a majority.

“Surveys have predicted that Congress is quite ahead and is going to win 130-plus seats in the 2023 Assembly polls and that we will form the government,” he added. “The momentum that was set during the Independence Day walk has continued with the Bharat Jodo Yatra,” he said.

In the near future, the party will take up the Mahadayi tractor yatra, Upper Krishna tractor yatra and the Kalyana-Karnataka yatra for the welfare of that part of the state. “People of the state are waiting for the 2023 elections to teach BJP a lesson. We are sure they will teach BJP a fitting lesson,” he said.

The Justice Nagamohan Das commission, which recommended increasing the reservation for SC/STs and whose suggestions have been implemented by the Basavaraj Bommai government, was constituted when Priyank Kharge was the social welfare minister, he said. “What was BJP doing for more than two years after the report was submitted,” he asked.

TIME FOR CONG TO REINVENT NEHRU’S PHILOSOPHY: JAIRAM

Giriyammanahalli: Congress Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday said secularism is one of his party’s foundational principles. This is evident from the 1950 Nashik resolution in which Jawharlal Nehru said, “Communalism of majority and minority is dangerous to India.” He said Congress had forgotten this resolution and it is time to reinvent Nehru’s philosophy. “The Congress has zero tolerance towards communalism. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated it the day offices of the PFI were raided across the country,” he added.

