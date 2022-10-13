Bommai, BSY have breakfast at house of Dalits

By Express News Service

HOSAPETE: On the sidelines of the Jana Sankalpa Yatra, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior party leader BS Yediyurappa had breakfast at the residence of a dalit family in Kamalapur village near here on Wednesday. A festive mood prevailed at the house of Hirala Kollarappa in Ambedkar Nagar during the breakfast event.

Kollarappa’s two daughters, Huligemma and Renuka, were busy in the kitchen since morning preparing a special breakfast for the two leaders. The Kollarappa family prepared Kesari bhath, Uppittu, Mandakki (puffed rice) Oggarane and mirchi bajji. Bommai and Yediyurappa were accompanied by Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and Tourism Minister Anand Sigh.

