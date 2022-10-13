Home States Karnataka

Bommai, BSY have breakfast at house of Dalits

A festive mood prevailed at the house of Hirala Kollarappa in Ambedkar Nagar during the breakfast event.

Published: 13th October 2022 05:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 05:46 AM   |  A+A-

CM Bommai and  BJP leader BS Yediyurappa enjoy breakfast at Kollarappa’s home

By Express News Service

HOSAPETE: On the sidelines of the Jana Sankalpa Yatra, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and senior party leader BS Yediyurappa had breakfast at the residence of a dalit family in Kamalapur village near here on Wednesday. A festive mood prevailed at the house of Hirala Kollarappa in Ambedkar Nagar during the breakfast event.

Kollarappa’s two daughters, Huligemma and Renuka, were busy in the kitchen since morning preparing a special breakfast for the two leaders. The Kollarappa family prepared Kesari bhath, Uppittu, Mandakki (puffed rice) Oggarane and mirchi bajji. Bommai and Yediyurappa were accompanied by Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol and Tourism Minister Anand Sigh. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jana Sankalpa Yatra Basavaraj Bommai BS Yediyurappa Dalits Karnataka Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp