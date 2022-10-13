Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Tribal man in foresters' custody dies of suspected torture in HD Kote

An incident of the death of a tribal man in the custody of forest department staff and officials has sent shock waves across Mysuru district.

By Karthik K K
Express News Service

MYSURU: An incident of the death of a tribal man in the custody of forest department staff and officials has sent shock waves across Mysuru district. The victim, identified as Kariyappa, was a resident of Hosahalli hamlet which falls under N Beguru Gram Panchayat limits in H D Kote taluk. Kariyappa, 49, had been detained by the forest officials on charges of possessing deer meat.

The victim’s family members and residents of the hamlet alleged that Kariyappa was tortured by the forest staff which led to his death. But the forest authorities claimed that Kariyappa was severely ill and they did not harm him. Kariyappa was taken into custody in connection with a case of hunting and possessing deer meat on October 10 and was kept in an anti-poaching camp. On Wednesday, he was rushed to K R Hospital after he complained of uneasiness, and was declared dead. While the forest staff at the Gundre Forest Range said that he had a history of ill health, tribals and activists allege that he was beaten to death by the forest officials.

“The injury marks on his body prove that he was tortured,” said a family member of Kariyappa. Ramya, another relative of Kariyappa, said that she saw five forest guards come near her house and pick Kariyappa who was near her house at that time. “Now we are suddenly informed that he is no more,” said a teary-eyed Ramya. The incident comes close on the heels of another tribal man being allegedly shot by forest staff at a hamlet near Bylakuppe in Mysuru district some time ago.

“Whenever forest department officials come across a carcass of a wild animal which would have died a natural death, they come to us, take us away, threaten to book cases against us and in some cases, even torture us. I urge the chief minister to order a detailed probe into the incident,” said Suresh, a resident of Brahmagiri tribal hamlet. Though the family members of the deceased claim they have filed a complaint, the police denied receiving any complaint. SP R Chethan said he had not received any complaint and would look into the matter.

