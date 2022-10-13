Mysuru boy gets monkeypox-like symptoms; sample sent for testing

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A case of five-year-old suspected to have been infected with monkeypox was reported from KR Nagar on Tuesday evening. It will be the first suspected case being reported from Mysuru. Health officials rushed to the village and kept the child under observation. The health staff have also collected samples which have been sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru for testing.

The parents took the child to a private clinic in Mysuru to get treatment for fever. But the doctor who noticed skin rashes on the child alerted district health officer K H Prasad who rushed to the clinic and kept the child under observation.

DHO Prasad told reporters that the rashes and boils were found on the body of the child. The district health department is tracing the source of the infection and has also taken all precautionary measures to control the spread of the disease. “The public need not panic as all precautionary measures have been taken in the district,” he said.

The first monkeypox case was reported in Kerala in July. Till date, there were 10 monkeypox confirmed cases - three males and two females from New Delhi and five males from Kerala with travel history from UAE to India.

