Home States Karnataka

Now, JDS jumps into yatra bandwagon, to tour Karnataka from Nov 1

The tremendous response to the party’s event in Bengaluru last week indicated that JDS is not just a rural party, but also enjoys a considerable support base in urban areas.

Published: 13th October 2022 05:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2022 05:43 AM   |  A+A-

Former PM HD Deve Gowda and former CM HD Kumaraswamy at the JDS Janata Mitra convention at National College Grounds in Bengaluru on Saturday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After Congress and BJP, JDS leaders too are now jumping on to the yatra bandwagon and are starting their own state tour ahead of the 2023 Assembly polls. The regional party leaders will start their Pancharatna Yatra on November 1 and are planning to crisscross 125 Assembly segments in 100 days. The party is planning to take up a campaign to hoist the Karnataka flag on all houses on Rajyotsava Day on November 1, while also opposing imposition of Hindi. It is likely to take up the language issues aggressively during the campaign.

A JDS leader said during the yatra, which will be led by former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, leaders will highlight the party’s plan for health, education, housing, women, youth empowerment, agriculture, irrigation and employment. Unlike BJP and Congress leaders, who have been criticising each other during their yatras, JDS will focus on highlighting its programmes and plans for the state, he said.

The party is also putting in place a system to gather public opinion on various issues. Those suggestions will be taken into consideration while preparing the party’s manifesto ahead of the Assembly polls, he said.

JDS state president CM Ibrahim said Kumaraswamy will start the tour from Mysuru and he from Kalaburagi. “BJP and Congress have failed and they do not have any programmes. During our yatra, we will talk about our party’s programme,” he said.

The tremendous response to the party’s event in Bengaluru last week indicated that JDS is not just a rural party, but also enjoys a considerable support base in urban areas. The party is confident of achieving its target of winning 123 seats, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress BJP JDS Karnataka Karnataka elections Karnataka polls Karnataka assembly elections
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp