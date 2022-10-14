Home States Karnataka

Marks cards at your doorstep soon

The documents can be delivered to any city in India through speed post.

Published: 14th October 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: With an aim to deliver all academic documents to the doorsteps of students through speed post, Mangaluru Department of Posts launched ‘Project Mangala’ at Karnataka Polytechnic College, Mangaluru (KPT) on Thursday. Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Sriharaha N said, “When millions of documents like Aadhaar cards, passports, PAN cards, debit cards, ATM cards and cheque books can be delivered through post, why not marks cards?” He added, “Even medical and engineering colleges are sending MBBS and BE certificates to students through speed post.”

Under ‘Project Mangala’, Sriharaha said, “The students just have to give in writing to the college before completion of the course and they are willing to receive their certificates through post. The postal department has approached the PU Board, all deemed universities and autonomous colleges in the region to make use of this facility.”

The documents can be delivered to any city in India through speed post. In the absence of students, any member of their family can receive the certificates. Students will be informed through SMS at various stages from booking to delivery. Status of delivery can be tracked at www.indiapost.gov.in.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Police recover body parts of the victims in connection with the Kerala 'twin human sacrifice' case. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala human sacrifice: Victims' bodies were cut into 56 pieces; cannibalism angle to be probed
Chief Justice of India UU Lalit with Justice DY Chandrachud (Photo | Express)
CJI Lalit recommends Justice Chandrachud's name as his successor
Enforcement Directorate
ED arrests TMC MLA Manik Bhattacharya in teachers' recruitment scam
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
Plea on hate speeches perhaps may be right in saying entire atmosphere is getting sullied, says SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp