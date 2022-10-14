Marks cards at your doorstep soon

Express News Service

MANGALURU: With an aim to deliver all academic documents to the doorsteps of students through speed post, Mangaluru Department of Posts launched ‘Project Mangala’ at Karnataka Polytechnic College, Mangaluru (KPT) on Thursday. Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Sriharaha N said, “When millions of documents like Aadhaar cards, passports, PAN cards, debit cards, ATM cards and cheque books can be delivered through post, why not marks cards?” He added, “Even medical and engineering colleges are sending MBBS and BE certificates to students through speed post.”

Under ‘Project Mangala’, Sriharaha said, “The students just have to give in writing to the college before completion of the course and they are willing to receive their certificates through post. The postal department has approached the PU Board, all deemed universities and autonomous colleges in the region to make use of this facility.”

The documents can be delivered to any city in India through speed post. In the absence of students, any member of their family can receive the certificates. Students will be informed through SMS at various stages from booking to delivery. Status of delivery can be tracked at www.indiapost.gov.in.

