Home States Karnataka

Bharat Jodo Yatra just fitness show for Rahul Gandhi: Shobha Karandlaje

Regarding the Supreme Court’s split verdict on the hijab case, Karandlaje said the larger bench of the court may do justice to women from the Muslim community.

Published: 15th October 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Friday termed the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a fitness show for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Is he capable of leading the nation when he is not able to lead his own party? Rahul’s dream of matching the stature of PM Narendra Modi will remain a dream,’’ Karandlaje said addressing the media.

Regarding the Supreme Court’s split verdict on the hijab case, Karandlaje said the larger bench of the court may do justice to women from the Muslim community. Hijab should not be forced on Muslim women. What they need is proper education for their empowerment, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shobha Karandlaje Rahul Gandhi Bharat Jodo Yatra Karnataka
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp