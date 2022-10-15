Bharat Jodo Yatra just fitness show for Rahul Gandhi: Shobha Karandlaje

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Friday termed the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a fitness show for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Is he capable of leading the nation when he is not able to lead his own party? Rahul’s dream of matching the stature of PM Narendra Modi will remain a dream,’’ Karandlaje said addressing the media.

Regarding the Supreme Court’s split verdict on the hijab case, Karandlaje said the larger bench of the court may do justice to women from the Muslim community. Hijab should not be forced on Muslim women. What they need is proper education for their empowerment, she added.

UDUPI: Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Friday termed the Bharat Jodo Yatra as a fitness show for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. “Is he capable of leading the nation when he is not able to lead his own party? Rahul’s dream of matching the stature of PM Narendra Modi will remain a dream,’’ Karandlaje said addressing the media. Regarding the Supreme Court’s split verdict on the hijab case, Karandlaje said the larger bench of the court may do justice to women from the Muslim community. Hijab should not be forced on Muslim women. What they need is proper education for their empowerment, she added.