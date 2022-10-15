Karnataka highways get 2 EV charging corridors

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a major relief to owners of Electric Vehicles (EV), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has set up two major EV charging stations on two prime highways in the state. The EV Fast Charging Corridors have been established on the Bengaluru-Chennai highway and the Bengaluru-Mysuru-Kodagu highway. This is under phase 2 of BPCL’s efforts to set up EV charging stations in south India, following the setting up of a corridor on the Chennai-Trichy-Madurai highway.

BPCL’s PS Ravi, Executive Director In-Charge (Retail), said the corridors will ensure that EV owners are able to charge their vehicles during long-distance travel and also cut the time spent on charging. “Major concern of 4-wheeler EV owners include the duration of one-time charge, availability of charging stations on highways and duration of the charging. This is where EV Fast Charging Corridor concept comes in, wherein travellers can be assured that they can charge their vehicles during their journey without any hassle,” he said.

EV 25kW CCS-2 fast charging stations are located at 9 fuel pumps run by BPCL.

