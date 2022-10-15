Home States Karnataka

Karnataka ranks sixth in governance index

Karnataka ranked sixth in the Public AffairsIndex (PAI) 2022 report, which was released on Friday, providing insights based on evidence into the governance of a state.

Published: 15th October 2022 05:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 05:28 AM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka ranked sixth in the Public Affairs Index (PAI) 2022 report, which was released on Friday, providing insights based on evidence into the governance of a state. The assessment is done
using data from central government data sources. The states are divided into two categories — large and small — and the assessment is done based on data from the central government. Union Territories are not part of the report. Haryana emerged as the best governed state among 18 large states while Sikkim bagged the top spot among 10 small states.

The Public Affairs Centre (PAC) Director, G Gurucharan, said that the objective of the report is to dispel subjectivity using values, weights and ranks to demonstrate the quality of governance. He explained that in the seventh edition of the Index, a conceptual change was adopted to assess the quality of governance during 2021-22. The indicators used to measure the performance are primarily drawn from the Constitution. PAI 2022 saw a methodological shift to introducing a Multi-Criteria Decision Making (MCDM) approach.

Former chairman of PAC, Dr A Ravindra said the political discourse in the country had taken a confrontational turn, especially, in relation to the recent issues of hijab, regarding which views seemed to be divided. He suggested that for the next year, the index should reflect the Centre-State relation and how federalism is working in the country.

Chief guest V Sudhish Pai, a senior advocate, called the Constitution the life of the nation and a vehicle of progress. Comparing India to neighbouring countries, he called India an ‘oasis’ in a desert, adding that the situation in India is much better in terms of socio-political rights.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Public Affairs Index
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp