Road rage: Man held for threatening BJP MLA Harish Poonja

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: In a road rage incident, the Dakshina Kannada police arrested a man for blocking Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja’s vehicle with his SUV and threatening him. The arrested, Abdul Riyaz, a resident of Falnir in Mangaluru, has been booked under Sections 341(wrongful restraint), 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

In his complaint to the police, Naveen, the MLA’s driver, said he picked up Poonja from the Mangalore International Airport on Thursday and took him to the circuit house in Mangaluru. After attending a meeting there, the MLA left for Belthangady in his relative’s car, while Naveen followed him in another vehicle. When they reached Naguri, the accused started tailing them in his Scorpio SUV, Naveen said in the complaint.

On noticing the jeep, Naveen alerted the MLA. A little later, the accused blocked their vehicles near Farangipete fish market and threatened the MLA, the complaint stated. However, Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane clarified that it was a case of road rage.

“The Scorpio vehicle, with Kerala registration, has been seized. The complainant has identified the accused and the vehicle. The accused does not have any prior criminal cases and we have not found any weapon on him. Further investigation is going on. The motive was road rage as the accused felt that the MLA’s vehicle was not allowing him to pass,” the SP said, adding that the allegation of the MLA’s driver of the accused brandishing a weapon needs to be confirmed through investigation.

