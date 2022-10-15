Home States Karnataka

Talacauvery all set to host ‘Theerthodbhava’

Authorities are leaving nothing to chance for ‘Theerthodbhava’ at Talacauvery near Bhagamandala in Kodagu on October 17.

Published: 15th October 2022 05:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th October 2022 05:30 AM   |  A+A-

The pond being cleaned at Talacauvery

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Authorities are leaving nothing to chance for ‘Theerthodbhava’ at Talacauvery near Bhagamandala in Kodagu on October 17. Theerthodbhava, the gushing of Cauvery water from ‘Brahma Kundike’ at Talacauvery, will occur at 7.21 pm on that day.  

While the entry of devotees was restricted for the festival during the past two years due to the pandemic, a large number of devotees are expected to visit Talacauvery this time. The district authorities have have taken up work to remove silt from the Cauvery at the Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala. Temporary toilets are being set up in the temple towns of Bhagamandala and Talacauvery. A cleanliness drive in the two towns has also been launched.

As part of the beautification work, the two towns will be illuminated and welcome arches will be put up in prominent places. Arrangements are being made for parking of vehicles. All basic amenities will be in place for the devotees, according to the authorities.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will run special buses from Madikeri to Talacauvery for the benefit of devotees, according to KSRTC Madikeri Depot Manager Geeta. Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga will serve free food to devotees in the two temple towns from October 17 to November 17.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Prasad said 25 CCTV cameras will be installed in both towns. Besides, five platoons of DAR, two platoons of KSRP and 400 police personnel will be deployed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theerthodbhava Talacauvery
India Matters
Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
Maoist-links case: GN Saibaba to stay in jail as SC suspends Bombay HC acquittal order 
Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre
India ranks 107 on Global Hunger Index 2022, records highest child wasting rate 
Modi Addressing the inaugural session of All India Conference of Law Ministers and Secretaries. (Photo | Narendra Modi Twitter)
Delay in getting justice major challenge faced by people of our country: PM Modi 
Charminar (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)
Hyderabad bags 'World Green City Award 2022' 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp