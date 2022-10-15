Talacauvery all set to host ‘Theerthodbhava’

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: Authorities are leaving nothing to chance for ‘Theerthodbhava’ at Talacauvery near Bhagamandala in Kodagu on October 17. Theerthodbhava, the gushing of Cauvery water from ‘Brahma Kundike’ at Talacauvery, will occur at 7.21 pm on that day.

While the entry of devotees was restricted for the festival during the past two years due to the pandemic, a large number of devotees are expected to visit Talacauvery this time. The district authorities have have taken up work to remove silt from the Cauvery at the Triveni Sangama in Bhagamandala. Temporary toilets are being set up in the temple towns of Bhagamandala and Talacauvery. A cleanliness drive in the two towns has also been launched.

As part of the beautification work, the two towns will be illuminated and welcome arches will be put up in prominent places. Arrangements are being made for parking of vehicles. All basic amenities will be in place for the devotees, according to the authorities.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) will run special buses from Madikeri to Talacauvery for the benefit of devotees, according to KSRTC Madikeri Depot Manager Geeta. Kodagu Ekikarana Ranga will serve free food to devotees in the two temple towns from October 17 to November 17.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajendra Prasad said 25 CCTV cameras will be installed in both towns. Besides, five platoons of DAR, two platoons of KSRP and 400 police personnel will be deployed.

