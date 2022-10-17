Home States Karnataka

Villagers follow dog’s bark, catch 6-feet crocodile in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI:  There was an atmosphere of fear in Hosur village of Bailhongal taluk after a crocodile appeared in the sugarcane fields in the outskirts of the village on Sunday. Farmers expressed anger over the forest officials for not reaching the village to catch the crocodile despite being informed at the earliest.

They have never seen a crocodile in and around the village, which sparked fear and excitement when they saw the six-foot-long crocodile in the field. According to the villagers, this crocodile might have come from Malaprabha river. 

When a pet dog of a farmer started barking, farmers followed the sound and found that the dog was in the mouth of the crocodile. The farmers and youth gathered in the farm and informed the forest department and police. They waited for hours. Forest department personnel were late.

When the crocodile was entering the sugarcane fields, a group of youths caught it. They tied it using two ropes and dragged it out of the field. 

