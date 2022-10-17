‘Yatra nothing but morning walk for Rahul’

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress is nothing but a morning walk for Rahul Gandhi, remarked BJP National General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh on Sunday. “Over the last 13 days, Rahul Gandhi did not try to understand the culture, resources, and problems of Karnataka, but spent his days blaming the government.

It is not at all a ‘Jodo Yatra’,” alleged Singh. Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, he said, “Everyone in the country learnt about the differences between DK Shivkumar and Siddaramaiah through their yatra,” and added that the BJP is organising a ‘Sankalp Sabha’ at all places, which is getting good response.

“We are on a winning streak, as already we have won elections in Goa, UP, Uttarakhand, and are now confident of winning Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat as well. People are happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work,” he mentioned. Earlier, Arun Singh conducted a confidential meeting with former minister and Gokak MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi.

