Centre will permit Karnataka's quota move after getting proposal: Union minister

By Express News Service

KALABURAGI: The Centre will accord permission to the decision of the Karnataka Cabinet on increasing reservation for SC/STs in the state, after receiving proposal from the state government, said Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment A Narayana Swamy here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the Dr Ambedkar Centre of Excellence at the Central University of Karnataka at Kadaganchi, he said there is a provision as per Sche-dule 9 of the Constitution, according to which, the Centre can acc-ord permission to the state to increase reservation for SC/STs to a certain extent. If the state government sends its proposal, the Centre will give its accord, he said.

