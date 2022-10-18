Home States Karnataka

Kalmane Kamegowda, who built 17 ponds in Mandya, no more

Kamegowda was nicknamed ‘Adhunika Bhagiratha’ by local villagers for his tireless efforts in digging 17 ponds over the last 40 years.

Published: 18th October 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

A file photo of Kalmane Kamegowda near a pond built by him

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Octogenarian Kalmane Kamegowda, popularly known as Kere Kamegowda or Pond Man, who single-handedly built more than 17 ponds in the barren hills of Kundinibetta near his village Dasanadoddi at Malavalli taluk in Mandya District, died due to age-related ailments at his house on Monday.

The 84-year-old Kamegowda shot to fame after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his monthly 66th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on All India Radio lauded his efforts and called him ‘Water Warrior’ on June 28, 2020. He was also conferred the Karnataka Rajyotsava Award in November 2018.

Kamegowda was nicknamed ‘Adhunika Bhagiratha’ by local villagers for his tireless efforts in digging 17 ponds over the last 40 years.He also planted more than 2,000 trees. 

Kamegowda named two ponds after his grandkids

Mandya youths, Abhi Gowda and M B Naganna Gowda, who made a short documentary film on Kamegowda, said that the lakes can cumulatively store up to 33 crore litres of water. It was TNIE which first featured Kamegowda and his efforts under the headline, ‘Shepherd from Karnataka builds 14 ponds on barren hill, turns his village green’. Sharing his good and bad experiences with TNIE about his journey, Kamegowda had said that as the rainwater flows down from the hills leaving them dry and barren, he came up with the idea of developing ponds for birds and animals. He also said he had spent around Rs 10 to 15 lakh from his hard-earned money to develop the ponds.

His sudden popularity made some of his fellow villagers envious of him and they even complained to Mandya Deputy Commissioner that Kamegowda’s claims are false and he has have not dug any pond.
The crusader was living separately from his children and earned his own livelihood after the death of his wife Kempamma. Kamegowda named two ponds after his grandchildren Poorvi and Krishna. He also named two other ponds developed by him as Rama and Lakshmana. The KSRTC had honoured him with a lifetime free bus pass in 2020.

The Pond Man was first recognised by Rashasiddeshwara Mutt seer who felicitated him for his good work. He was also conferred with awards from KV Shankaregowda Trust and Mysuru Rangayana. The other awards he received are Rama Govinda Award, Malavalli Dhanaguru Mutt’s Shadakshara Deva Award and Chitradurga Murugga Mutt’s International Basavashree Award.

Kamegowda’s health started deteriorating after he suffered an injury in his right leg when some villagers attacked him with weapons allegedly to stop him from digging ponds in 2017. He was admitted to Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) in July 2020. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai described Kamegowda as ‘Jala Rushi’ (Water Sage).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandya Kalmane Kamegowda
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp