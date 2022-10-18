Home States Karnataka

Kharge’s elevation as Congress president will have pan-India impact: DKS

Shivakumar said there is nothing wrong in Kharge seeking advice from Sonia Gandhi as she has led the party for over two decades.

Published: 18th October 2022 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th October 2022 06:24 AM   |  A+A-

KPCC chief DK Shivakumar votes | Express

By Express News Service

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday said the elevation of senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the president of the party will have an impact across the country and send out a message that loyalty to the party can take an ordinary worker to the top post. Shivakumar said there is nothing wrong in Kharge seeking advice from Sonia Gandhi as she has led the party for over two decades.

On BJP’s allegation that Kharge will be a remote control of the Gandhis, the Kanakapura MLA shot back asking, “Does BJP national president JP Nadda take decisions on his own? In a family, one has to seek advice from elders and vice-versa to keep it in a good state.

I also take advice from Kharge, Dr G Parameshwara and Allam Veerabhadrappa — all past presidents of KPCC,” he elaborated. He said Shashi Tharoor, who contested the polls, did not contact him, nor did he try to establish contact as he was busy with the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka DK Shivakumar Mallikarjun Kharge Congress president elections
India Matters
VK Sasikala (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Jayalalithaa’s death: Arumughaswamy Commission finds Sasikala, Ex-Minister, Ex-Health Secretary guilty
Rescue work underway after a helicopter carrying pilgrims crashed near Kedarnath in Uttarakhand. (Photo | PTI)
Seven Kedarnath temple pilgrims feared dead in Uttarakhand helicopter crash
Bilkis Bano with her family. (File| EPS)
Bilkis Bano case: SC to hear pleas against release of 11 convicts on Nov 29
Former cricketer Roger Binny (Photo | PTI)
Roger Binny appointed new BCCI president, to replace Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp