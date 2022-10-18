Kharge’s elevation as Congress president will have pan-India impact: DKS

By Express News Service

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday said the elevation of senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the president of the party will have an impact across the country and send out a message that loyalty to the party can take an ordinary worker to the top post. Shivakumar said there is nothing wrong in Kharge seeking advice from Sonia Gandhi as she has led the party for over two decades.

On BJP’s allegation that Kharge will be a remote control of the Gandhis, the Kanakapura MLA shot back asking, “Does BJP national president JP Nadda take decisions on his own? In a family, one has to seek advice from elders and vice-versa to keep it in a good state.

I also take advice from Kharge, Dr G Parameshwara and Allam Veerabhadrappa — all past presidents of KPCC,” he elaborated. He said Shashi Tharoor, who contested the polls, did not contact him, nor did he try to establish contact as he was busy with the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Monday said the elevation of senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the president of the party will have an impact across the country and send out a message that loyalty to the party can take an ordinary worker to the top post. Shivakumar said there is nothing wrong in Kharge seeking advice from Sonia Gandhi as she has led the party for over two decades. On BJP’s allegation that Kharge will be a remote control of the Gandhis, the Kanakapura MLA shot back asking, “Does BJP national president JP Nadda take decisions on his own? In a family, one has to seek advice from elders and vice-versa to keep it in a good state. I also take advice from Kharge, Dr G Parameshwara and Allam Veerabhadrappa — all past presidents of KPCC,” he elaborated. He said Shashi Tharoor, who contested the polls, did not contact him, nor did he try to establish contact as he was busy with the party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra.