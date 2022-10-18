Sustainable Development Goals-2030: Vision booklet on 25 best practices out

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government, to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals-2030, has brought out a handbook on 25 best administrative practices that are being implemented. The booklet, compiled by the Sustainable Development Goals Coordination Centre (SDGC) of the planning, programme monitoring and statistics department, includes policy interventions of the government through various departments, development agencies and NGOs to improve the lifestyle of the people.

Better practices in poverty alleviation, elimination of hunger, innovative learning in education, quality of health, women empowerment, water resources management, new technologies in agriculture, preservation of potable drinking water, proper use of energy, innovation of new technologies, industrialisation, priority to the oppressed classes’ equality, afforestation for urban sustainability, self-employment, checking climate change, protection of law, data gathering knowledge among others have been highlighted in the book.

A special reference has been made to Udupi, Tumakuru, Uttara Kannada, Bengaluru City, Yadgir, Raichur, Gadag, Bagalakot, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Koppal and Davanagere districts. Agriculture, horticulture, water resources, health and family welfare, food and civil supplies, energy, industries and commerce, IT and BT, science and technology, urban development (town municipal administration), e-administration, housing, finance and statistical directorates have contributed to the government’s achievements, it stated.

This will help improve the state’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) index, besides encouraging the implementation of ambitious and innovative programmes. In a message, CM Basavaraj Bommai has congratulated the officials concerned for the handbook as it will be an inspiration for other departments to replicate better practices.

