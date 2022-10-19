Home States Karnataka

Biggest solar park in India flooded

When the panels were installed, the tank bed was dry.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:17 AM

The flooded solar park at Pavagada in Tumakuru district

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A part of the country’s biggest solar park, spreading across 12,000 acres, in Pavagada is flooded following heavy rain over the last one week, exposing the ‘unscientific’ installation of the panels in low-lying areas and also on a tank bed in Tirumani.

Now, a debate has broken out over whether this part of the park is sitting on the tank bed. “A part of the park is submerged as the tank is brimming. There is no outlet for excess water to flow out as some farmers in lower parts have blocked water from flowing into their fields as their land was not taken for the project,” a resident said.

When the panels were installed, the tank bed was dry. This is the first time in many decades that the dry Pavagada has received heavy rainfall. The loss to the panels is yet to be ascertained.

Water has collected in nearly 30-40 acres and a video of a youngster and an employee of the company swimming in the waters has gone viral. It is the Tatikunte tank between Rayacherlu and Kyataganacharlu that is brimming. Tahsildar Varadaraj visited the spot and promised necessary action. 

