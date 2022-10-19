Bommai likely to meet BJP brass on Cabinet expansion

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is likely to visit New Delhi this week to discuss ministry expansion with BJP central leaders. Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday that he had sought time from party central leaders to meet them during the Janasankalpa Yatra this week. Bommai said he will visit New Delhi as soon as the meeting is fixed. He is currently busy with the Janasankalpa Yatra in Kalyana Karnataka districts, and was in Bidar on Tuesday.

BJP general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh on Saturday stated that ministry expansion is the chief minister’s prerogative, and he will take a decision on it. Many ministerial aspirants in the ruling party are hoping for a cabinet expansion and rejig ahead of elections as five berths are vacant. Many important portfolios, including Rural Development and Panchayat Raj (RDPR) that was with KS Eshwarappa, Bengaluru Development and Finance are with the CM.

On the Vokkaliga community demand for 12 per cent reservation, Bommai said aspirations of all communities have increased, and there is nothing wrong in seeking reservation. “We have to do it within the ambit of the legal framework and the government will take the decision after examining the Backward Classes Commission report,” the Chief Minister said.

Bommai said he had directed police to conduct an inquiry to find out the cause of the accident in Bengaluru on Monday. A woman suffered grievous injuries after the two-wheeler on which she was riding pillion met with an accident while trying to avoid a pothole. She succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday. On the shoddy work done by the civic agency to fill up the potholes, he said it had come to his notice and he had directed officials to ensure proper work.

