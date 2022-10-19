Karnataka govt yet to give job to 'Lake Man' Kalmane Kamegowda’s son: Siddaramaiah

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Opposition leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday criticised the BJP government for making false promises. He alleged that ‘Lake Man’ Kamegowda from Dasanadoddi village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district, who passed away on Monday, was told by then chief minister BS Yediyurappa that a government job would be provided to one of his two sons based on their education. “Two chief ministers of the same BJP government have come after that promise, but it is yet to be fulfilled,” he said.

The works suggested by even chief ministers do not get done in this government. The government’s performance has declined, probably because it has not received any commission, he mocked. “I demand disciplinary action against the Mandya deputy commissioner and others, to whom I have written six letters, but they have not submitted a report on the job to Kamegowda’s son,” he said.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said BJP listed over 600 promises in its manifesto, but has not fulfilled even 10 per cent of them.

“A few days ago, the CBI filed a B report in the Honnavar court on the death of Paresh Mesta,” he said. The government had ordered a CBI inquiry after it was suspected that Mesta was murdered by an anti-BJP group. “Everyone knows BJP is a factory of lies. It is destroying the future of our youth and using them as pawns for its political vendetta,” he added.

Instead of providing education and employment to youth, BJP is putting saffron shawls on their shoulders and giving them titles like ‘dharma rakshak’ and ‘gau rakshak’. It will not hesitate to play with the lives of innocents and do politics over their bodies, he alleged.

