Home States Karnataka

Railway underpass for reptiles in Western Ghats soon

The accused have confessed that they killed both the man and girl because of their relationship.

Published: 19th October 2022 06:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2022 06:16 AM   |  A+A-

Turtles having a smooth cross-over through a U-shaped ditch built under a railway track in Japan

By Vincent D’Souza
Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) is working on a proposal to install ‘U-shaped ditches’ under the existing railway tracks passing through the wildlife corridors of the Western Ghats in order to save turtles, reptiles and other creatures.

In a letter to Minister of MoEFCC Bhupendra Yadav and Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, a wildlife activist from Mangaluru, Nagaraj Devadiga has drawn their attention to many creatures getting injured or killed while crossing the railway tracks in the Western Ghats and urged them to build U-shaped concrete ditches between Kabaka Puttur and Hassan (139 km) which comes under the South Western Railway.

“Western Ghats is home to at least 325 globally threatened species, including 51 critically endangered ones. Of these, 28 species of freshwater turtles (two of which are endangered), 91 species of snakes, 75 species of crabs and four species of lizards migrate to other parts of Western Ghats for breeding and while doing so, they get injured or killed while crossing the tracks,” Devadiga said.

U-shaped concrete ditches a success in Japan

Nagaraj  Devadiga said that U-shaped concrete ditches have been successfully built in Japan to save the turtles in Kyoto and Nara. “In April 2015, the West Japan Railways Department, in collaboration with Suma Acqualife, created U-shaped concrete ditches under railway tracks enabling turtles and other creatures to crawl to their destination on the other side of the track without getting injured or run over by trains.

Previously, the turtles would crawl under the tracks and get crushed,” he said in the letter. Devadiga said the ditches should be constructed at every 500m along the 139 km railway track between Kabaka Puttur and Hassan. Taking note of the letter, MoEFCC has written to the Wildlife Division of the Ministry to come up with a proposal and study its effectiveness. Sources in the South Western Railway, however, said they are yet to receive any guidelines from MoEFCC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Western Ghats Indian Railways
India Matters
mage used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Woman gang-raped brutally in Ghaziabad; another 'Nirbhaya' struggling for life 
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | PTI)
Congress presidential poll: Tharoor's team demands that all votes from UP be deemed invalid
For representational purposes
MP: Youths tonsured, paraded with shoe garlands in Bhind district; 2 accused arrested
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres. (Photo | AP)
India has responsibility to shape global human rights including minority communities: UN chief Guterres

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp