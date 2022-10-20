Four unique hero stones discovered in Horanadu

B Thipperudrappa By

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Three hero stones and one Mahasati stone carved in granite have been discovered in Horanadu on the left bank of the Bhadra river. History and archaeological researcher HR Panduranga recently discovered these memorials which shed light on the history of Horanadu in the erstwhile Kalasa province. The white granite hero stone, erected near Malenadu Malige of Horanadu Doddamane Rajendra Heggade, is unique as it depicts the fight with cattle thieves.

It has five compartments separated by strips. The bottom compartment has carvings of cattle and cattle thieves and the space above it has a hero going to the battlefield on a palanquin and two warriors brandishing swords. The plaque above depicts angels taking the warrior, killed while fighting cattle thieves, to heaven.

Another plaque above has a carving depicting a dead hero and his wife with angels. Rare carvings of Gaja Lakshmi and the sun and moon are on the top portion of the stone. Panduranga says the hero stone in Jain tradition, depicting the Horanadu warrior, may belong to Kalasa Santara rulers of the 13th century. Malalagadde hero stone This broken stone found in the frontyard of HD Jwalanayya’s house has a carving of horse warriors and foot soldiers with swords. Researchers opine that the stone inscription dates back to the period of Bhairavarasas.

Attigeri hero stone

This white hero stone found in the coffee estate of Nagendra Puttaiah has four plaques displaying soldiers going to war, a war scene, and a dead soldier being taken to heaven by angels. Panduranga says this stone has a carving depicting the heroic death of a Horanadu warrior of the Bhairavarasa dynasty.

A ‘Masti Kallu’ has been found in the paddy field of Basarimakki Devarajaiah. This has reference to the wife of a hero unable to bear the pangs of separation sacrificing herself on the pyre of her husband. This stone highlights the valour of the soldier and his wife’s sacrifices. This stone is worshipped by local farmers as the Goddess of Wind, who helps while winnowing foodgrains during the threshing season.

