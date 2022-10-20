Kharge will have say in Karnataka elections ticket distribution: DKS

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: KPCC president DK Shivakumar, who led the celebrations to mark Mallikarjun Kharge’s elevation as AICC president at the party office here on Wednesday, said Kharge will have a say in the distribution of party tickets for the 2023 Assembly polls.

“As the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, he was a member of the party’s central election committee. He was part of decision making then, and he will be now,” he said.

Kharge has the challenge of bringing the party back to power not only in Karnataka but across the country as his elevation will strengthen the party across states, he added. “I would not restrict Kharge to Karnataka, as he is a national leader.

But his elevation will give a boost to the party in the state,” he said. He thanked Sonia Gandhi for allowing elections to be held democratically and also congratulated Kharge’s opponent Shashi Tharoor for giving a healthy fight that ensured the democratic values are protected.

