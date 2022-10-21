11-year-old washed away in Hassan flood

Home States Karnataka

The incident occurred when she was going with her uncle on his motorcycle.

HASSAN: A 11-year-old girl died after she was washed away in floods while she was on her way to her school near Daddihalli tank of Channarayapatna taluk in Hassan district on Thursday morning. The victim is Ranjita, a class 5 student.

The incident occurred when she was going with her uncle on his motorcycle. According to sources, Ranjita fell down from the motorbike when the rider lost control while crossing a bridge which was overflowing due to heavy rain. Daddihalli tank had breached due to floods in the morning hours. The girl’s uncle had a narrow escape. The body of the girl was recovered and handed over to her parents.

IMD PREDICTS HEAVY RAIN
Bengaluru: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Bengaluru and surrounding areas for the next two days. Met officials have also issued a yellow alert for two days over coastal, north and south interior Karnataka. 

