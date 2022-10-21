Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Cabinet amends agriculture cadre rules, to recruit 300 officers

Under the previous rules, only BSc agriculture graduates were eligible for recruitment.

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Cabinet on Thursday accepted a proposal to amend the cadre and recruitment rules to appoint Assistant Agriculture Officers, and the government plans to go ahead with recruitment of 300 officers soon. There is a sanctioned strength of 1,801 Agriculture Officers and 2,099 Assistant Agriculture Officers.

Under the previous rules, only BSc agriculture graduates were eligible for recruitment. But now, with an amendment brought in, students who have completed BSc Agriculture Marketing and Cooperation, BSc Honours Agri Marketing and Cooperation, BSc Honours Agriculture Business Management, BSc Agriculture Biotechnology, BSc Agriculture Engineering will be eligible for 15 per cent of the jobs, while
85 per cent will be reserved BSc Agriculture students, Agriculture Minister B C Patil explained.

Briefing the media, Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister JC Madhuswamy said it will place the proposal before the public and invite feedback.Department sources said the C&R rule amendment comes in the backdrop of the department planning to recruit 300 officers to fill up the existing vacancies. The change in rules means graduates who were ineligible will become eligible to compete.  

