Home States Karnataka

Panchamasali convention in Hukkeri on Friday

He claimed that CM Bommai did not keep his word despite promising the Panchamasalis the 2A reservation on four occasions.

Published: 21st October 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of members of the Panchamasali Lingayat community held a protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding reservation, on February 22 | FILE

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: More than one lakh people will take part in the mega convention of Panchamasalis scheduled to be held at Hukkeri, near Belagavi, on Friday (October 21), demanding reservation under 2A category for the community, Basava Jayamrityunjana Swami of Kudalasangama has said. Addressing the media at Hukkeri on Thursday, the seer called the event as one of the important gatherings of Panchamasalis to demand justice to the community.

More than 25 lakh people will take up a ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ campaign if the government fails to respond to the demand, he said. “The decision to stage a dharna in front of Vidhana Soudha followed by Bengaluru Chalo will be taken up during the Hukkeri convention,” he said. He claimed that CM Bommai did not keep his word despite promising the Panchamasalis the 2A reservation on four occasions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Panchamasali Hukkeri reservation
India Matters
Activists of various left organizations shout slogans during a protest against hate speech in New Delhi on Dec 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
'Where have we reached in the name of religion?': SC expresses angst over hate speech
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Joblessness peaks in India during festive season
After Deepavali revelry, prepare for traffic challan bomb in TN
A file photo of water being released from KRS dam in Mandya district
Karnataka releases ‘highest’ water to TN in 48 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp