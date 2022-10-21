Panchamasali convention in Hukkeri on Friday

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: More than one lakh people will take part in the mega convention of Panchamasalis scheduled to be held at Hukkeri, near Belagavi, on Friday (October 21), demanding reservation under 2A category for the community, Basava Jayamrityunjana Swami of Kudalasangama has said. Addressing the media at Hukkeri on Thursday, the seer called the event as one of the important gatherings of Panchamasalis to demand justice to the community.

More than 25 lakh people will take up a ‘Bengaluru Chalo’ campaign if the government fails to respond to the demand, he said. “The decision to stage a dharna in front of Vidhana Soudha followed by Bengaluru Chalo will be taken up during the Hukkeri convention,” he said. He claimed that CM Bommai did not keep his word despite promising the Panchamasalis the 2A reservation on four occasions.

