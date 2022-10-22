BJP studies impact of Mallikarjun Kharge’s elevation

Ramakrishna Badseshi By

Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Though the BJP state unit has commented publicly that senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s elevation as AICC president will not impact its prospects in the Assembly polls and that he will only captain a sinking boat, it has started collecting opinions from a cross-section of society on the fallout of the development in Congress.

As per the initial analysis of BJP senior leaders, Dalit votes, especially Scheduled Castes, may get consolidated and go in favour of Congress, as Kharge, a Dalit, has reached the top rung of the party. Another factor causing concern for the BJP top brass is that none of its leaders from Kalyana Karnataka have grown to the expected stature to influence voters. Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, has his own legion of followers, well-wishers and admirers, as he has carried out many development works, including getting the Article 371J amended that gave a boost to the development of the region.

Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka (Belagavi region) have long been considered the stronghold of Lingayats and Veerashaivas, even as backward classes, including Kurubas and Dalits, hold sway here. It is an indisputable fact that Dalits consider Kharge as their leader, just like Kurubas see Siddaramaiah, Vokkaligas consider HD Deve Gowda, and Veerashivas and Lingayats look up to BS Yediyurappa as their leaders. Also, it is yet not known how Lingayats and Veerashaivas will react to Yediyurappa being removed as chief minister, the leader said.

The saffron party is also discussing whether the state party president Nalinkumar Kateel should be changed to counter the threat of consolidation of Dalit and backward c lass votes, with Kharge and Siddaramaiah assuming leadership positions in Congress.

Though BJP will not admit it, the Centre has neglected the demand for establishing a Railway Division in Kalaburagi, and weakened the Doordarshan Kendra of Kalaburagi by stopping direct relay of programmes produced here. Also, no visible development projects have been implemented in the region and these factors could work against BJP, he said.

KALABURAGI: Though the BJP state unit has commented publicly that senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s elevation as AICC president will not impact its prospects in the Assembly polls and that he will only captain a sinking boat, it has started collecting opinions from a cross-section of society on the fallout of the development in Congress. As per the initial analysis of BJP senior leaders, Dalit votes, especially Scheduled Castes, may get consolidated and go in favour of Congress, as Kharge, a Dalit, has reached the top rung of the party. Another factor causing concern for the BJP top brass is that none of its leaders from Kalyana Karnataka have grown to the expected stature to influence voters. Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, has his own legion of followers, well-wishers and admirers, as he has carried out many development works, including getting the Article 371J amended that gave a boost to the development of the region. Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka (Belagavi region) have long been considered the stronghold of Lingayats and Veerashaivas, even as backward classes, including Kurubas and Dalits, hold sway here. It is an indisputable fact that Dalits consider Kharge as their leader, just like Kurubas see Siddaramaiah, Vokkaligas consider HD Deve Gowda, and Veerashivas and Lingayats look up to BS Yediyurappa as their leaders. Also, it is yet not known how Lingayats and Veerashaivas will react to Yediyurappa being removed as chief minister, the leader said. The saffron party is also discussing whether the state party president Nalinkumar Kateel should be changed to counter the threat of consolidation of Dalit and backward c lass votes, with Kharge and Siddaramaiah assuming leadership positions in Congress. Though BJP will not admit it, the Centre has neglected the demand for establishing a Railway Division in Kalaburagi, and weakened the Doordarshan Kendra of Kalaburagi by stopping direct relay of programmes produced here. Also, no visible development projects have been implemented in the region and these factors could work against BJP, he said.