Home States Karnataka

BJP studies impact of Mallikarjun Kharge’s elevation

Also, no visible development projects have been implemented in the region and these factors could work against BJP, he said.

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress party's new president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

Congress party's new president Mallikarjun Kharge. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

KALABURAGI: Though the BJP state unit has commented publicly that senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge’s elevation as AICC president will not impact its prospects in the Assembly polls and that he will only captain a sinking boat, it has started collecting opinions from a cross-section of society on the fallout of the development in Congress.

As per the initial analysis of BJP senior leaders, Dalit votes, especially Scheduled Castes, may get consolidated and go in favour of Congress, as Kharge, a Dalit, has reached the top rung of the party. Another factor causing concern for the BJP top brass is that none of its leaders from Kalyana Karnataka have grown to the expected stature to influence voters. Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, has his own legion of followers, well-wishers and admirers, as he has carried out many development works, including getting the Article 371J amended that gave a boost to the development of the region.

Kalyana Karnataka and Kittur Karnataka (Belagavi region) have long been considered the stronghold of Lingayats and Veerashaivas, even as backward classes, including Kurubas and Dalits, hold sway here. It is an indisputable fact that Dalits consider Kharge as their leader, just like Kurubas see Siddaramaiah, Vokkaligas consider HD Deve Gowda, and Veerashivas and Lingayats look up to BS Yediyurappa as their leaders. Also, it is yet not known how Lingayats and Veerashaivas will react to Yediyurappa being removed as chief minister, the leader said.

The saffron party is also discussing whether the state party president Nalinkumar Kateel should be changed to counter the threat of consolidation of Dalit and backward c lass votes, with Kharge and Siddaramaiah assuming leadership positions in Congress.

Though BJP will not admit it, the Centre has neglected the demand for establishing a Railway Division in Kalaburagi, and weakened the Doordarshan Kendra of Kalaburagi by stopping direct relay of programmes produced here. Also, no visible development projects have been implemented in the region and these factors could work against BJP, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Congress Mallikarjun Kharge Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls Karnataka
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp