Home States Karnataka

BJP to get Central leaders for Karnataka polls

Dharmendra Pradhan, Smriti Irani, Fadnavis to start visiting Karnataka from November

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai addresses the BJP’s Jana Sankalpa Yatra at Kamalapura in Kalaburagi district on Wednesday

By Devaraj B Hirehalli
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the BJP high command clear about going to the 2023 Assembly polls with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai as the party’s face, it is planning to split the state into ten divisions and give the responsibility of galvanising the party in them to national leaders from outside the state, sources said.
These leaders, who have a better understanding of the state, are expected to start their visits in November and collect the party’s ground survey reports and interact with ticket hopefuls. The leaders likely to be deputed are union ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis among others, a party leader said.

As BJP is facing many issues, including anti-incumbency and the ire of a section of party leaders after the death of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru, uninfluenced national leaders could handle them properly, he said.

The party had applied a similar strategy in the Assembly polls in North India and has continued with it in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Union minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP national general secretary CT Ravi from Karnataka are now in Gujrat tasked with such responsibilities.

The party high command, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, is expected to experiment with the strategy in Karnataka too. As the party is trying to retain power in the state, the high command will look at the winnability of candidates besides their loyalty and chances of those joining from other parties getting tickets cannot be ruled out, a top source said. “Leaders from other parties are ready to join BJP as they feel the high command may go to the extent of forming the government even in the case of a fractured mandate,” he added.

RISE IN SC/ST RESERVATION AN ADVANTAGE
The Bommai government decided to increase reservation for SC/STs because the high command sensed that the caste equation, as earlier, could play a crucial role in the polls. Also, the government is likely to address their other demands, especially the 2A tag for the Panchamashali Lingayats, the sources said. The high command that is guiding Bommai in his every move will advise him on the quota issues too, the sources said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Karnataka polls Karnataka elections Karnataka assembly polls
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp