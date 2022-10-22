Kempegowda statue will inspire Karnataka to greater heights: Bommai

Home States Karnataka

The Chief Minister said Kempegowda laid the foundation for the city of Bengaluru, and also gave prominence to social justice.

Published: 22nd October 2022

CM Basavaraj Bommai, ex-CM BS Yediyurappa and other dignitaries at the sacred soil collection campaign for the Kempegowda statue, on Friday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said Nadaprabhu Kempegowda’s statue, billed as the ‘Statue of Prosperity’, will be an inspiration for the overall development of Karnataka.

Speaking after flagging off the sacred soil collection campaign across the state, the CM said Kempegowda was a great visionary. Sacred soil collected from across the state will be used during the unveiling of the 108-ft statue of Kempegowda at BIA by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11.

The Chief Minister said Kempegowda laid the foundation for the city of Bengaluru, and also gave prominence to social justice. The statue has been aptly named ‘Statue of Prosperity’, and symbolises the aspiration of the government that the city of Bengaluru should grow to greatest heights, the CM said.

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, IT/BT and Higher Education Minister and Vice-Chairperson of Kempegowda Heritage Area Development Authority, said usage of soil from across the state for the development of Kempegowda theme park symbolises the unity of the state.

