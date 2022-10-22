Home States Karnataka

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra re-enters Karnataka at Raichur

Senior Congress leaders, including KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and HK Patil, received Rahul at the border.

Published: 22nd October 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi, KPCC president DK Shivakumar and Rajya Sabha member KC Venugopal share a light moment during the Bharat Jodo Yatra that entered Raichur district on Friday | Express

By Ramakrishna Badseshi
Express News Service

RAICHUR: Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Wayanad Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi re-entered Karnataka here on Friday after passing through neighbouring Andhra Pradesh for three days. Rahul was in Mantralayam of Kurnool district in AP on Thursday evening, where he took the darshan of Brindavana of Sri Raghavednra Swamy and chanted the mantra ‘Pujyaya Raghavendraya’.

On Friday morning, Rahul had his breakfast in the house of Lakshmamma, a Dalit woman, at Madhavaram, a border village in Andhra Pradesh and commenced his padayatra to Raichur crossing the Tungabhadra Bridge.  

Senior Congress leaders, including KPCC chief DK Shivakumar and HK Patil, received Rahul at the border. Rahul was later joined by CLP leader Siddaramaiah, KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre, media in-charge of Congress in Karnataka Priyank Kharge, KPCC vice-president Dr Sharanaprakash Patil and others.

Thousands of people from Kalyana-Karnataka region, including Bidar, Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Raichur districts, joined the yatra. It was a festive atmosphere as people waved Congressflags, while cultural troupes performed dollu kunithaand kolata.

The yatra reached Gillesugur village in Raichur taluk at 10 am. Later, Rahul continued his yatra from Kerebudur village at 4 pm and concluded at Ranganatha Swamy temple at Yaragera village at 7 pm. Rahul walked 25 km in Raichur district on Friday and will resume the yatra on Saturday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress Bharat Jodo Yatra Rahul Gandhi Karnataka Raichur
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Side effects of pandemic will not go away in 100 days: Modi at Rozgar Mela
India skipper Rohit Sharma. (File photo | PTI)
Let's focus on this World Cup, Asia Cup is later: Rohit Sharma
Express illustrations
26-year-old techie, on work from home, raped by 10 men in Jharkhand's Chaibasa
Election Commission of India. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
EC pulls up Gujarat chief secy, DGP for failing to file compliance report on transfer of officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp