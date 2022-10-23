Dalit groups express support to actor Chetan in Kantara controversy

By Express News Service

MYSURU/VIJAYAPURA: Activists from various Dalit organisations expressed their support to actor-turned-activist Chetan Kumar after right wing members slammed him for claiming that Bhoota Kola, a spirit worship ritual practised in coastal Karnataka and depicted in the Kannada movie Kantara, is not part of Hindu tradition. Dalit leader and former mayor Purushothama on Saturday said Dalits and backward communities stand with Chetan. “Worshipping was not Hindu culture. It was introduced by Aryans who came from Central Asia around 3,500 years ago and started the Vedic culture. The culture and traditions of Dravidians and original descendants are older than the Vedic culture,” he said. Kannada writer KS Bhagawan said there was no puja before Aryans came to India. “Chetan is true that the original descendants did not practice Bhoota Kola, but it was started by Vedic practices,” he said. Meanwhile in Vijayapura, BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said, “Chetan has been paid by Muslims to spark a controversy on Hindu gods and rituals.”