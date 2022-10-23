Karnataka clears investment proposals of Rs 1.74 lakh crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state high-level clearance committee on Saturday approved 11 projects with a total investment of Rs 1,74,381.44 crore. The value of the proposals is the highest ever cleared by the government in a single day. These projects are expected to create 41,448 jobs. Apart from direct employment, they will also create indirect opportunities for people in respective regions.

While eight of them are new proposals, the remaining are for adding to existing capacities. After chairing the meeting, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, said, “Proposals for green hydrogen and ethanol production were approved. Karnataka’s contribution to the export of green hydrogen from the country will be high with these projects, and the production will start in 2026. Green fuel proposals from Acme Clean Tech Solutions, JSW Green Hydrogen, Avada Ventures and Renew E-Fuels were cleared.”

Bommai: Proposals good tidings for GIM

“We are happy that the state has received such large investments ahead of the Global Investors’ Meet. This has raised our expectations,” the chief minister said. Major investment proposals cleared included Rs 51,865 crore from Acme Cleantech Solutions, Rs 45,000 crore from Avaada Ventures, Rs 40,148 crore from JSW Green Hydrogen, Rs 20,000 crore from ReNew E-Fuels, Rs 9,454 crore from Atria Power Holdings, Rs 3,025 crore from Kirloskar Ferrous Industries, Rs2,579 crore from JSW Neo Energy, Rs 920 crore from Continental Automotive Components, Rs 511 crore from Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Rs49.44 crore from GM Sugar and Energy and Rs 830 crore from Resources Pellets Concentrates.

