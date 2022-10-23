Home States Karnataka

Telugu actor Akhil Raj saved from drowning at Kudle beach

After visiting Mahabaleshwara and Ganapathi temples, he came to the Kudle beach.

Published: 23rd October 2022 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2022 06:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARWAR: A Telugu film actor Akhil Raj was rescued from drowning by lifeguards and members of MysticGokarna when he was dragged inside the sea by waves while swimming. Raj was on a visit to Mahabaleshwara temple, and was in the town over the last four days.

After visiting Mahabaleshwara and Ganapathi temples, he came to the Kudle beach. “He was swimming when he was dragged deep into the sea. Immediately, some people including a few lifeguards and others jumped into the water. Some members of MysticGokarna  Adventures rushed towards him in jet skies to the spot and rescued him,” said Vinayak Shastri, a resident of Gokarna, who hosted the actor during his visit.

A video of his rescue has gone viral. “Thank God, Nothing happened to me. The underwater current is dangerous. I knew how to swim, but it didn’t help,” he tweeted.

