Challakere police inspector Umesh booked for raping, tormenting cousin 

The inspector of police, accused of raping his cousin, has been placed under suspension.

By PTI

CHITRADURGA: The Challakere police inspector has been booked on charges of raping his cousin for the past five years, police said.

G B Umesh is on the run after an FIR under Section 376 of the IPC (Pertaining to rape) was registered at the Women's police station in Chitradurga on a complaint lodged by his 25-year-old cousin against him, police said.

In her complaint, the survivor said their family had a land dispute. Hence, on her mother's request Umesh, who was then posted as an inspector in Davangere helped them resolve the matter in 2017.

The accused later asked the survivor to meet him at the place where he was posted then. The survivor said when she went to meet him at Davangere on September 13, 2017, he raped her and threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the assault to the outside world.

Subsequently, the survivor complained that Umesh used to call her often. When she refused to respond, he finally started coming to her house. The sexual assault repeated again. Fearing the inspector, the survivor shifted from her house and started working at another place. But there too Umesh used to come and sexually harass her.

According to the complainant, the inspector has two wives and had told her to live with him like his third wife.

The survivor alleged that she had an abortion on October 2, 2021 at a nursing home in Challakere where Umesh is posted. She also alleged that Umesh forced her multiple times in the past to take contraceptive pills.

The woman pleaded to the inspector multiple times to spare her but the police inspector continued to target her by cautioning her that if she did not obey him, he would re-open the land dispute case and make her parents' life miserable.

"The inspector has been suspended. He has not been arrested yet," the Chitradurga Superintendent of Police Parashurama K told PTI.

