Karnataka will benefit from Mahadayi in a year: Pralhad Joshi

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Union minister and Dharwad MP Pralhad Joshi has said that the government is aware about the Mahadayi project and all the efforts are being taken for its early implementation. “People are demanding through workshops on the details of project implementation. What would people do taking the project design? They need water and it will come within a year. Irrigation minister Govind Karjol is doing excellent work. Efforts are being made to save the forest during the project work with the help of modern technology,” Joshi said. Hitting out at former MLA NH Konaraddi, who had organised a workshop on Mahadayi project implementation, Joshi said that there are a few jobless people who conduct such workshops. Reacting sharply to the statements of Joshi, Konaraddi later told the media, “If we are jobless, Joshi is in power and with a job. We demand he implement the project in the right spirit,” he said.