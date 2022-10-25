Lingayat seer of Karnataka's Kanchugal Bandemath found dead; note alleges blackmail

By PTI

BENGALURU: The seer of Kunchagal Bande Math here, who was found hanging on Monday morning, allegedly killed himself over "blackmail", police said.

Police have found a couple of pages of a purported death note by the seer in which he is said to have blamed some people of "harassing and blackmailing" him.

Sri Basavalingeshwara Swami, the head of the Math in Kempupura of Magadi taluk here, which has a history of more than 400 years, was found hanging from a window grill of the puja house at the math's premises.

The seer, who had taken over the reins of the math in 1997, had celebrated the silver jubilee as the chief priest, a few months ago.

According to sources, alarmed at the puja house door remaining shut till six in the morning, which was unusual as the seer used to be awake by 4 AM for puja and kept the doors open, and him not responding to knocks or phone calls, math's staff checked from the rear and found him hanging.

They subsequently informed the police. Police said they have registered a case of abetment to suicide and investigation is on.

According to police sources, a couple of pages of a death note was found in which he accused some people of harassing and blackmailing him by assassinating his character and even named them.

Police, however, refused to divulge details and names citing that the investigations are on.

Officials said they will be questioning those named and those who were in close contact with the seer at the math and over the phone.

The seer's last rites were performed on Monday evening, after completing due procedures and post-mortem.

In December last year, the head of Chilume Math, Basavalinga Swamy, was also found hanging in a similar fashion. He reportedly had died upset over his deteriorating health, and was said to be depressed.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

