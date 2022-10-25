Home States Karnataka

With Ka-BHI launch, NIMHANS treats 1,000 patients

They are taking initiatives to ensure multi-disciplinary care is provided at the grassroots level as well.  

Published: 25th October 2022 04:54 AM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | EPS)

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) has treated over 1,000 patients in the Karnataka-Brain Health Initiative (Ka-BHI) launched by Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar in July. The initiative was launched in Chikkaballapura, Kolar and Bengaluru Urban districts, and in total, 1,249 patients were treated at various general hospitals. 

Dr Suvarna Alladi, professor of neurology, Nimhans, said an analysis report will soon be released, showcasing the challenges and findings identified in treating the patients so far. She said the aim is to provide good quality care to all the people. They are telementoring Public Health Doctors and have made care pathways for training and fielding doctors in all districts to provide follow-up care. They are taking initiatives to ensure multi-disciplinary care is provided at the grassroots level as well.  

People often don’t end up taking medicines for diseases like stroke and epilepsy, Dr Suvarna explained, hence, they were  trying to educate patients about the importance of taking medicines, as it can reduce the probability of a second stroke, for instance.  

Ka-BHI is the first of its kind initiative in India, with the objective to promote brain health in the community from primary health centres to secondary-level district hospitals, and Nimhans at the tertiary level. It was launched on January 25 by Dr Sudhakar. CM Bommai, in his budget speech, had announced the initiation of pilot projects on brain health in Kolar, Chikkaballapura and Bengaluru South.Nimhans aims to extend the initiative to other districts as well, and is putting up a proposal for the same, as well as in association with the Karnataka Health department. 

