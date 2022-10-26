BJP MLA Yatnal loves Pakistan, speaks of it often, says Owaisi

By Express News Service

VIJAYAPURA: AIMIM president and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said Vijayapura City BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal’s repeated reference to Pakistan in his statements shows his love for the neighbouring country.

Owaisi was here to campaign for AIMIM candidates for the Vijayapura City Corporation elections. The party is contesting in only four of the 35 wards in the civic body. “We don’t take Pakistan’s name in our political rallies. To my surprise, Yatnal keeps mentioning Pakistan in his speeches. He has more love towards Pakistan, and only he knows the reason behind it. PM Narendra Modi might have taught this to Yatnal,” Owaisi taunted.

Hitting out at the BJP-led state government, he said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should put an end to the “commission culture” in Karnataka. “BJP leaders are trying to create a bad opinion about halal meat, while BJP is also receiving halal commission. I have enough video evidence of their leaders accepting halal commission,” he alleged.

“Modi’s slogan ‘Sab Ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas’ is restricted only to his speeches. BJP is an anti-Muslim party. There is a threat to the food, beard and the skull cap of Mulsims under the BJP rule,” he said. On the Congress allegation that AIMIM is a ‘B’ team of BJP, he said, “AIMIM is an independent political party. We don’t need a certificate from Congress.

Sonia and Rahul Gandhi are the main reason behind the current status of Congress. The dissent in Rajasthan gives a clear message that everything is not well within the party. It is because of poor Congress leadership that Modi went on to become the PM for the second time,” he said.

He clarified that AIMIM will not enter into an alliance with any party in Karnataka. “In the previous polls, we had decided not to contest. JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy had met the CM of Telangana. I was told to campaign for them and I did. This time, we will contest the polls on our own,” he said.

